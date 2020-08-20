Wings Over North Georgia Air Show becomes a tailgate drive-in, set for Oct. 24 and Oct. 25

The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will go on this year with a twist.
The eighth annual air show will be a drive-in event where people can set up a tailgate to watch the show at Richard B. Russell Airport. Each vehicle will be provided with a 10 ft. by 20 ft. parking space with an additional same sized space for tailgating.
General airfield parking tickets are $130 per vehicle, but if someone is interested in a front row ticket for the event, it will be $300. There isn't a limit to how many people per vehicle as long as there are enough seatbelts for the passengers. The front row tickets will also receive an additional 100 square feet of space to use. Tickets can only be bought in advance.
"When we sell out of tickets, we're done," WONG 2020 organizer John Cowman said.
The International Council of Airshows had the original idea of doing drive-in air shows and once Cowman ran the idea by the county and state, they were ready to go.
Each car will be parked in order of arrival and attendees are welcome to bring their own tables, chairs, food and non-alcoholic drinks to the show. Concessions will also be available on site.
Face coverings will not be enforced at the air show, but Cowman does encourage people to wear them if they leave their spaces to purchase food or drinks or use one of the portable restrooms stationed around the airfield.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will serve as the headlining and final performers for both days in their six signature red, white and blue F-16 Falcons. The USAF Thunderbirds are internationally known for their hard-charging demonstration of precision formation flying and pushing their F-16 “Fighting Falcons” to the limit. Known as “America’s Ambassadors in Blue,” the Thunderbirds have traveled throughout the world performing before millions of spectators. Their precise flying routines make the Thunderbirds a must-see at 2020 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show.
Opening ceremonies will begin each day with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. The elite group of skydivers will launch the start of aerial performances during the national anthem and will later return for a full demonstration highlighting the skill and expertise of the world’s top military parachutists.
The Golden Knights have performed and competed for more than 50 years at more than 16,000 shows in all 50 states and 48 countries.
"It's a very powerful lineup," Cowman said. "It'll be an outstanding show."
To purchase tickets and learn more about the various acts, visit the Wings Over North Georgia website.