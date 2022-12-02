Winds Christmas Concert

The FanTastiCs from the Floyd Training Center will be joining the Northwest Georgia WINDS during their free Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.

 Contributed
