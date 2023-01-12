We're in for a bumpy lunch hour and afternoon with gusts of 30 mph, around three quarters of an inch of rain and a potential for isolated tornadoes. The prime hours look to be midday through 3 p.m.
Wind advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 tonight: Strong gusts from 30-40 mph ahead of the storm line which could also bring down trees and powerlines, before storms begin.
A severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, several isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning.
Rough weather in January is more common than most expect. On Jan. 11, 2014, a squall line blew through Northwest Georgia with severe thunderstorms... In Cedartown, straight-line winds of 80 mph struck the hospital, causing some damage to the building but no injuries. (Source: National Weather Service)
The forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.