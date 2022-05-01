It’s time to put the 2020 election to rest and look to the future. That was the stance put forth by four of the six Republican candidates in Northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race.
The GOP candidates faced off Sunday in a debate sponsored by The Atlanta Press Club. Early voting starts Monday in the May 24 primaries.
Incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced a firm “yes” in response to the question “Do you believe Joe Biden lost the election.” She said there is proof of election fraud and — in a followup — said she would not trust local elections officials to count future votes properly.
“No. I don’t trust government. Period,” she said.
Eric Cunningham agreed, saying he believes there was election fraud and, like Greene, would not have voted to certify the election results. However, he had a higher opinion of local election officials.
“I trust the guys and girls of the 14th District,” he said.
The other candidates — most touting their strong conservative values — said that, regardless of what happened two years ago, Joe Biden is president now.
Dr. Charles Lutin, with no qualms about offering himself as a moderate Republican, said it’s become clear that Biden won by a significant margin.
“It’s very harmful to keep revisiting this issue,” he said.
James Haygood, billing himself as the commonsense candidate, said Biden’s election has been certified by the House and Senate.
“There are many questions I’d look into ... but we have to continue to move forward and do better for America,” he said.
Jennifer Strahan, a healthcare CEO, said flatly that “Biden is our president,” then moved quickly into the need to address lingering mistrust with election security.
“The good news is that in Georgia, we did see SB 202 pass, which makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” she said.
Seth Synstelien, a self-proclaimed “data guy,” said there’s no evidence there was enough voter fraud to influence the outcome of the election.
“Trump-appointed judges ... Republican officials who would have benefited the most ... did not see that fraud,” he said.
The hour-long debate, which included a chance for candidates to question other candidates, can be viewed in full on the club’s Facebook page @TheAtlantaPressClub.