Stepping away from a heatwave Thursday, Romans stopped at the Tenth Annual Whit's Lemonade and Cookie Stand to benefit the Open Door Home.
The 200 block of East Fourth Street where teenager Whit Molnar lives was a busy place between 11 a.m. and 1:30 before Molnar and his family started delivering take-out orders.
Molnar, who started the program a decade ago when he was just four, was the 2020 recipient of the Young Heart Award at the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor for his efforts which have raised over $50,000 for the Open Door Home over the last decade.
"That meant a lot for the community to recognize me and the work that I've put in to help these kids," Molnar said.
"My mom helped me choose the Open Door Home because they are kids in need and I was just a kid when hen we started this," Molnar said. "She thought it would be a great way to support these kids whose parents can't take care of them."
His mother Sarah Molnar said she helped her son get started ten years ago as a way to teach him about money, the importance of saving money and giving back to the community.
Ten years ago she never imagined her son would want to do it over and over again and attributed a lot of her son's success to what she called "amazing community support."
The teenager said he's always been doing lemonade and cookies but over the years has added some specialty items like lemon pound cake and chocolate covered pretzels. This year, Honeymoon Bakery donated some cookies for the sale.
The Open Door Home provides shelter for youngsters who have been victims of abuse.