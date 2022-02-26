This year is seeing the end and beginnings of some of Floyd County’s major special purpose, local option sales tax-funded projects.
SPLOST is a 1-cent financing method for funding capital outlay projects in Georgia. It’s an optional 1% sales tax levied by any county for the purpose of funding the building of parks, schools, roads and other public facilities.
People vote on SPLOST packages during elections and the county slowly collects the funds over the course of several years.
Back in 2017, voters approved a $63.9 million SPLOST to go towards the City of Rome, Floyd County and the City of Cave Spring to be allocated for special projects.
Since collections began in March 2019, they’ve collected $49.6 million altogether.
The county’s Finance Director Susie Gass said they’ve seen a pretty large increase in sales tax collection in recent years and largely attributes the increase to the marketplace facilitator tax that was enacted in 2020 by the Georgia General Assembly.
The legislation imposes state sales tax on online purchases from third parties that sell through “facilitators” like Amazon, eBay and Google.
The 2017 SPLOST collections will continue through March 2024 and the county will receive the final collection the following month.
Airport runway extension
Most of the 2013 SPLOST is actually complete, save for the Richard B. Russell Airport’s runway extension, earmarked for $5.7 million.
The purpose of the project is to create a safer runway for larger planes by extending it past 7,000 feet. County officials have said it will be the second-longest runway in North Georgia, excluding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The project was initially under budget and the county had to split it up into three phases in order to attract bidders.
Back in 2021, Bartow Paving of Cartersville was awarded the contract and began on the grading and drainage portion of the project, which is about 80% done at this point.
“Going into winter, we needed about a month of dry weather to finish, but it got too wet,” County Manager Jamie McCord said. “Bartow Paving plan to come back in March so we should start seeing them in the coming weeks.”
The next phases of the project will consist of paving and electrical work. McCord expects the bids for those projects will go out later on this spring and summer.
McCord estimates the project to be complete sometime in 2023.
Floyd County Jail medical and mental health facility
Over at the Floyd County Jail, staff is getting ready to unveil the final part of their medical facility overhaul: the new mental health unit.
The influx of large numbers of people with mental health needs at the jail has been a longstanding concern over the last 10 years, since the closing of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in 2011.
To address the issue, voters approved a $5.2 million earmark in the 2017 SPLOST. As part of that and other SPLOST funding, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been able to completely renovate the jail’s medical wing, which opened this past year, as well as a separate mental health unit.
The mental health unit has been under construction over the last year and has run into several roadblocks along the way, including construction material scarcity and shipping delays.
Block W10 will house inmates with severe mental health issues, with six beds for women and six beds for men. Block W9 will house less severe cases, with 15 beds for men and 15 beds for women.
Inmates who come off the streets high or intoxicated will be put in Block W8, where they can be monitored as they recover.
Block W7 will serve as a community space where they’ll hold both group and one-on-one therapy sessions. Several local groups have contacted the sheriff’s office about holding group sessions in the block, including Alcoholics Anonymous and the Rome chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The sheriff’s office will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on March 10 at 2 p.m. If interested in attending, sheriff’s office staff asks you to meet in front of the Kristen Hearne Training Center where tents will be set up.
State Mutual Stadium
State Mutual Stadium renovations are beginning to wrap up after a few years of construction.
In contrast to other projects, some parts of the stadium renovations were made easier because of the pandemic. Construction didn’t have to schedule around games in 2020 and they were able to complete some portions of the project a lot faster, such as renovating the team store and first aid station.
In 2021, they began working on the terrace enclosure, which included installing an awning to keep fans from overheating during games. They also installed roll-up windows to open up the terrace during pleasant weather.
Recently, they also completed adding an awning to the Gate 6 entrance to again keep fans from overheating during summer games.
Before the season begins, the county plans to make a gate modification over at home plate gate for season ticket holders.
“David Cross (Rome Braves General Manager) and I are going to sit down and see what’s left after that,” McCord said. “I think the last thing that’s left is Gate 9 modifications... some priorities have changed a bit since COVID happened, but we’re pretty excited about everything out there.”
Ag Center
As far as the $8 million agriculture center project goes, McCord said there’s been a lot of “behind the scenes” work as the county works with consultants and looks over available land.
In the 2022 budget, Floyd County Commissioners included $500,000 to be go toward the ag center project.
“We have been looking at land for the better part of a year and a half to two years with ag,” McCord said. “We’ve done a couple renderings on what we think will suit our community and looking at what was specifically asked for in the SPLOST.”
The county manager went on to say he’s visited a few other community’s agriculture centers to gauge what will work in Rome and Floyd County, as well as met with some local agriculture community members.
“I expect us to purchase land sometime this calendar year and have the design team ready to go and get that project underway,” McCord said.