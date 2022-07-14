Carmen Guldenschuh had lifesaving bone marrow surgery 30 years ago and, as the anniversary approached this week, she reflected on how she was able to overcome her debilitating illness to create her own happiness.
At the age of 4, Guldenschuh was diagnosed with leukemia and it rapidly took a toll on her health.
With her mother’s side of the family in Spain and her father in the United States, Guldenschuh said it was a long and difficult process to find a bone marrow match. Though they weren’t able to find a complete match after their search, the family found one similar enough to continue with the operation and save her life.
Growing up as a sick child posed difficulties that she had to cope with at a young age, she said. During that time, she found her love of singing. She got to sing the national anthem at a Lance Armstrong Foundation event and she still continues her singing lessons to this day.
However, the prejudice and social isolation she faced could be disheartening, she said.
When she was a teenager, a Blockbuster video store employee accused her of stealing because she was wearing a big coat and toboggan. After denying the claims, Guldenschuh said the situation escalated when the woman called the police and her father had to explain that her cancer made her easily cold.
“When you get cancer your whole life changes,” Guldenschuh stated. “You go into a world — what I call the sick world — where you learn to be with people that have cancer and tumors and different illnesses. And the people outside of that that aren’t sick, that used to be your friends, they kind of ditch you because they don’t understand.”
In school, she said, she was bullied by both teachers and staff. Because she was heavily medicated, teachers accused her of giving her medication to other students. Meanwhile, students teased her and avoided her by saying she would “give her cancer to them” if they got too close.
The lack of tolerance of others at the time has made Guldenschuh nervous in certain social situations. Moreover, the lifetime of medical treatments and its side effects left residual physical and mental trauma.
However, she was able to find lifelong friends at Camp Sunshine, a camp for children Guldenschuh enrolled in in 1992. Here she met her best friend, Holly, and they remained friends for decades, until Holly passed in 2018.
“My most favorite experience out of everything was when I graduated from Camp Sunshine,” Guldenschuh reflected. “Because I had all of my friends there with me, including Holly, who hadn’t passed on yet, and Andrew, who didn’t pass on. We were like the last popular group at Camp Sunshine. We got to have pizza and hang out with each other. They would have a carnival where they had a kissing booth — stuff like that. Since we were older kids we got to do that type of stuff.”
She thanks her love of God and her dedication to creativity for the strength she has to keep fighting as she still undergoes weekly medical treatments.