Creating a series of zoning ordinances in Cave Spring would be a long tedious process, but council members have agreed that it’s something the small town needs.
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell said he’s been in talks with Mayor Rob Ware for a couple months now about the steps the town would have to take.
Ware has previously expressed interest in instituting zoning codes to protect the small town’s development, especially with the upcoming closure and future sale of Cave Spring Elementary School.
Ware appointed councilmembers Joyce Mink and Tom Lindsey to start up a committee made of community leaders to discuss pursuing a zoning ordinance.
The two have already begun looking at similar small towns in Georgia to see whether or not there are any time tested examples they could utilize in Cave Spring.
Before the Rome-Floyd Planning Department can offer help, Newell said he would have to get approval from both Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.
The process would consist of a series of public meetings to discuss what they would want to include in zoning regulations, looking over the types of properties in the city limits, creating a future land use map and working with the Floyd County Tax Assessor’s Office and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
They would also have to discuss if they would want to implement a citizens board. For Rome and unincorporated Floyd County, they have a planning commission to look over rezoning and special use permits, as well as a board of adjustments for parcel and lot alterations.
Newell himself has never created a set of zoning codes from scratch, but said they’re interested in assisting Cave Spring in any way they can.
The planning department is currently in the process of rewriting the Rome and Floyd County Unified Land Development Codes. He estimates that rewriting those ordinances alone will take 12 to 14 months.
The consultants from Town Planning and Urban Design will be coming in June to begin work on Floyd County’s ULDC rewrite.