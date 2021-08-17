While the number of students and staff infected with COVID-19 is still relatively low, West Central and West End will begin taking measures Wednesday to slow the spread of the virus.
Rome City Schools sent out a notification to parents around noon Tuesday saying the two elementary schools will move to Phase II COVID-19 procedures for two weeks.
Essentially, Phase II means masks will be required for students and staff indoors, meals will be taken in classrooms and no visitors will be admitted to the schools.
Both schools exceeded a benchmark 1% threshold per seven day period of COIVD-19 infected students and staff.
Other schools in the city school system, with low reported spread compared to the student population, will continue in Phase I, meaning no specific COVID-19 prevention procedures.
Rome City Schools reports new cases five days a week, with a one day delay. On Monday it reported a total of 28 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days -- 10 of those at West End and 6 at West Central.
Floyd County Schools
Floyd County Schools is continuing the same COVID-19 outbreak procedures, Superintendent Glenn White said.
Schools will only be shut down or move to virtual instruction if too many teachers and staff test positive to actually hold classes. If that becomes the case, it will only apply to that particular school.
"We wouldn't shut down a school that has zero COVID cases," White said at a board of education meeting Monday.
Floyd County Schools only reports COVID-19 data on Fridays. It reported 42 COVID-19 infections in students and staff in the past seven days on Aug. 13.
FCS Board of Education Chair Tony Daniel explained that they want to keep as many kids in the classroom as possible due to research showing that many students are behind because of virtual learning and the pandemic.
White also dismissed rumors claiming that the school system would be switching to virtual only soon, saying they are untrue and that FCS isn't even close to shutting down a school.
Right now, the school system doesn't have a mask mandate in place, saying they're leaving it up to the students and their guardians. The school system is also not requiring close contacts of those infected with COVID-19 to quarantine.
White, in the board meeting on Monday, said he feels that if they did institute a mask mandate, it would quickly become a disciplinary issue.
"If we mandate the masks, we'll have students who will not wear the masks. ... We'll be in a disciplinary situation where we will have to suspend them," White said.