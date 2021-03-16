West End Elementary School fourth grader Neveah Reid has had a rough few weeks and still has several obstacles ahead of her after she was injured in a wreck on Feb. 25.
Nevertheless, she has persevered and has shown strength through it all.
While driving home from school with her brothers, mother Tiffany Reid and her mother's boyfriend, the family's car was struck at the intersection of Alabama Highway and Woods Drive.
Neveah's side and back were damaged and her leg had to be amputated as a result of the wreck. Her mother said while she herself felt frantic, Neveah showed incredible strength.
While a firefighter applied a tourniquet, Neveah kept thanking him and told him she loved him. She did the same while paramedics loaded her into the ambulance to take her to Floyd Medical Center and eventually a helicopter came to take her to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
"I don't think she cried once during the whole thing," Reid said.
Neveah has been at Erlanger ever since and is slowly recovering.
While she has her bad days, the 10-year-old has continued to show courage and strength as she tries to look on the bright side.
She now wants to eventually become a nurse at Erlanger and work with children who have been through the same things as she has. She told her mother that maybe this was meant to happen and she wants to move forward with an open mind.
"God was by her side that day," her mom said.
Before Neveah can return home, she needs to find a new place for them to live that will be wheelchair accessible.
Once they're able to find a new place, the family is planning to throw a welcome home party and invite the firefighters and paramedics who helped Neveah that day.
She still has several surgeries ahead of her and Reid has a Gofundme set up to help pay for her medical bills. You can find it under "Neveah's Medical Expenses and Needs" on the website gofundme.com.