J.R. Davis knows, firsthand, the impact that a Boys & Girls Club can have on a child, and on a community.
He was once a Boys & Girls Club kid. He grew up benefiting from its programs and activities. It led to a college scholarship and a military career. Davis is now CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, overseeing the organization’s staff and myriad of programming for local kids.
It’s rewarding work, he said, because he’s seen the results it can have on thousands of young lives.
Davis has been CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia since 2011, when he moved to Rome. The Boys & Girls Club programs and services promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. Boys & Girls Clubs are a safe place to learn and grow — all while having fun.
Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
“My job is to make sure we’re operating at full capacity to serve local kids,” Davis said. “We serve kids ages 5 to 18. One thing that separates us from other organizations is that we serve the whole child. We offer academic programs, fitness and sports programs as well as character and citizenship programs. We are not the same to every child. We’re who they need us to be.”
He made sure to emphasize the Boys & Girls Club is a youth development agency, not a daycare.
“They say that it’s a proven fact the most dangerous hours for kids are 3 to 6 p.m.,” Davis said. “This is the time kids are home from school and parents are still at work. If kids aren’t given a structured environment to thrive, they might not do the things we want them to do. Kids who are in Boys & Girls perform better than their peers in terms of academically and staying out of trouble.”
A typical day at the Boys & Girls Club includes food for all the kids. They’re a certified afterschool feeding program sponsor, so all the kids in the program are fed. Then they begin Power Hour, which is an hour of academics. Kids get help with homework and tutoring. Partnerships with local colleges as well as certified teachers ensure that kids get the best help with their academics.
The club also has a computer lab where students can make use of computers for their homework and projects. Davis said he knows that not all kids have access to computers at home so this is an important resource the club offers.
After Power Hour, kids have the opportunity to spend time in the gymnasium for physical fitness or they can go to the library, art room, music room or even the dance studio to explore their creative side.
Davis himself took advantage of all these resources as a kid. During his time at the Boys & Girls Club as a youngster, a volunteer at the club noticed his physical potential.
He told Davis that when he got to high school, he should speak to him about wrestling.
“I had never heard of wrestling as a high school or college sport,” Davis said. “But he saw the potential in me. I wrestled in high school and then got a full ride to the Air Force Academy. That’s what I want to do for these kids — surround them with good people. That’s a part of my job I take very seriously, putting the right people in place to help these kids as much as possible.”
Although his job requires a lot of management skills and supervising staff as well as all the activities offered to the kids, Davis said it’s extremely rewarding. He has seen enough success stories to know that the work the Boys & Girls Club is doing is extremely important to communities.
“I’ve been at the Boys & Girls Club in Rome since 2011 but I’ve been with the organization since 2000,” he said. “I’ve seen thousands of kids leave our programs to become successful members of the community. We’ve seen them go off to college, go into the work force. We’ve seen them become pro football and basketball players. We’ve seen them raise families and build healthy, productive lives, and that’s a reward in itself.”