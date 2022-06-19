Saturday's Juneteenth parade up Broad Street was a diverse celebration of Southern Black culture.
On a sweltering hot day, crowds of people huddled under shady trees or set up their lawn chairs on the street to get a perfect view. Kids and adults alike cheered for the marchers and the variety of vehicles that cruised through downtown.
"What Juneteenth means to me: Honestly, the representation of the Black cultural strength -- where we obtained our freedom," said Darius Jackson. He attended with his son and they stood under the shade of a cool tree as each organization passed.
Attendee Vicki Brown said her favorite of the day was the slick shiny antique cars, but the modes of transportation represented spanned centuries. A team of horseback riders trotted through downtown, ATVs rolled along and a motorcycle roundup purred behind them.
"You have to watch the Alphas walk," a man shouted from the parade. Behind him, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters stepped in their vibrant green and pink colors and shouted their trademark "Skee-Wee" calls as they went by.
Another historically Black sorority, the Delta Sigma Thetas, rode in a red, green and black cart decorated in balloons, members waving and smiling as they passed the crowd.
"It finally got recognized! I enjoyed it; what can I say, it's about time," attendee Christa Taylor-Askew said.
She and Artie Barrett said they celebrated Juneteenth on their own before, and the parade was pleasantly bigger than they thought it was going to be.
After the parade, Brown sat on a bench wearing a sparkly blue hat bedazzled with the word "lovely" and mused on the significance of the celebration.
Juneteenth "is supposed to mark the last day of slavery, and of course it didn't end there," she said. "But I'm glad we do have almost an ending. We're not there yet, but we're pretty close to it."