As a state House budget subcommittee considers how many more Georgians with developmental disabilities should be added to programs providing in-home help, funding alone may not address the backlog.
“We have to be careful not to be purveyors of false hope,” said Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, who chairs the Human Resources appropriations subcommittee. “It’s not a solution if we gave them something and they were not able to find those services.”
The General Assembly is wrapping up work on the “little budget,” which recalibrates funding for the fiscal year ending June 30. This is about the “big budget,” which will run from July 1 through June 30, 2024.
An earlier hearing drew an emotional overflow crowd to testify to their need for more slots in the Comprehensive Support Waiver and New Option Waiver programs. They’re extensions of the state Medicare program for people who can’t get the assistance elsewhere.
“Even if you approved 2,400 COMP waivers, we don’t have the workforce to support it right now,” Commissioner Kevin Tanner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities told the subcommittee last week.
He was called back Tuesday to give the subcommittee hard data on what his agency is doing, and hopes to do in the future. There’s a planning list of prequalified individuals awaiting waivers but Tanner said they can’t absorb more than about 500 a year.
“Some providers are just not accepting more because they don’t have the staffing,” he said. “We’re in a state of emergency on workforce. It’s the biggest issue we’re facing as an agency.”
The New Option Waiver program offers services and support so people with intellectual or developmental disabilities can live on their own or with family, in their home community. Tanner said that, as of January, there were 4,267 Georgians with NOW waivers, which provide up to $40,000 a year.
COMP serves people with more intensive needs who require residential care — 8,922 as of January. There’s no annual cost limit, Tanner said, except it can’t cost more than institutionalization over time.
The median pay to care providers is at $11.50 an hour. A professional rate study is recommending an increase to about $15 with benefits and paid leave — a 40% hike overall, Tanner said. It would be up to the providers what they pay their staff, but the raise would be a big step toward relief.
“It would cost just over $266 million,” he said. “Approximately two-thirds federal (money) and $90,642,058 for the state to implement the preliminary rate study.”
More than 500 public comments were submitted during the study, which DBHDD expects to finalize this spring, Tanner said. Then it has to get legislative approval before the Georgia Department of Community Health signs off and sends it to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. CMS approval is not likely to come until sometime next year, he said.
Dempsey said she understands that a lot of people on the planning list are “in uncharted territory” in terms of assistance. However, she noted that many have found help through other state programs but opt to remain on the list in case of hospital closures or other unexpected events. The subcommittee’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, she said, must reflect reality.
“We will wrestle with what we can do in the House (in terms of waivers) but not get too far out that we lose track of the real issue, which is workforce,” Dempsey said.