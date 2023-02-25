Georgia General Assembly 2023

Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, welcomes a group of advocates to the Georgia House on Feb. 16.

 House Media Services
Tanner: Ga. Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

Kevin Tanner
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In