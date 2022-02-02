The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is offering a consolidation agreement with the Cave Spring Housing Authority that includes rescinding their interest in the elementary school property.
The Cave Spring Housing Authority controls 20 public housing units and provides 31 Section Eight housing choice vouchers to low-income people in the community.
In early 2020, the NWGHA agreed to assist the Cave Spring agency with operating services and finances. When they signed the property management contract, the Cave Spring agency was in a "troubled financial status" as described by the NWGHA's legal counsel Stewart Duggan.
"This meant y'all were bleeding money, you were behind on some of your obligations and debts, you had very little funds for capital needs and repairs of the units," Duggan said to Cave Spring City Council members at a Tuesday work session. "So Northwest Georgia brought in its team and took over operations and has dramatically improved the conditions operationally, fiscally, and also fundamentally since they took over the housing stock in 2020."
Duggan went on to explain that 14 of the housing units Cave Spring owns are "offline" -- uninhabitable and unoccupied. The lawyer said that the rest of Cave Spring's housing units are expected to continue going downhill if they don't do anything about it.
In addition, he said the Cave Spring Housing Authority hasn't been paying a property management fee they agreed to pay in the original contract back in 2020. As it stands, Cave Spring Housing Authority owes the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority $95,000.
"But we're not here trying to collect that. ... But now Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is at a crossroads, where if we don't consolidate, we're going to bow out and turn the keys back over to the Cave Spring board and the city of Cave Spring," Duggan said. "We can't continue to operate in the red where we're not getting paid and when we have so many other development projects we're trying to pursue. We're happy to help and consolidate and move forward, but only if you think it's the right thing to do."
If the Cave Spring City Council opts to consolidate, the city would still have some control by having a representative on the NWGHA board.
The larger agency also has long term plans to expand the housing stock in Cave Spring through a tax credit application through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
However, the first part of the application process is due March 4 and the Cave Spring City Council must choose whether they want to consolidate or not before NWGHA moves forward.
In addition to this, Duggan said the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is also willing to pull their interest in the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
The elementary school will be closing after 99 years this May, after Floyd County Schools Board of Education stated the system owns too many buildings compared to the number of students projected to attend classes in the future.
The authorities had previously planned to buy the property and build workforce housing. However, many members of the city council and the community have been vocal about wanting to see the property turned into a community center, rather than public housing.
"We're not an organization or public housing agency that fights city hall," Duggan said. "We're not here to agitate, we're here to help."
'Dropped in our laps'
When asked for feedback, Councilmember Tom Lindsey said he wants to see a written letter stating the housing authority's withdrawal of interest. Duggan responded by saying if they choose to consolidate, they can have a letter ready to go the same day.
The housing authority still plans to expand public housing in Cave Spring, but they will look at building on other land that the city is comfortable with.
Even if the city council votes not to consolidate, the NWGHA is unlikely to pursue the elementary school development since they would no longer have a presence in Cave Spring.
Overall, councilmembers seemed open to the consolidation, saying it doesn't seem to have any drawbacks. However, they deferred action until their next meeting.
"This was just dropped in our laps today. Say if I was looking to buy a car, I wouldn't make that decision that day, I'd want to think about it and weigh the pros and cons of it," Councilmember Joyce Mink said.
Mayor Rob Ware said he's for the consolidation, stating it's the best way to save or resurrect the Cave Spring Housing Authority.
"It also feels like it's the best way to take care of the people currently living in the housing authority," Ware said. "That's the most important thing."
Councilmembers will vote on the consolidation at their Feb. 8 meeting at 6 p.m. at Fannin Hall at 10 Georgia Ave.