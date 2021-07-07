Emma Wells, coordinator of the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful office for the past three years, has been named Floyd County's first Solid Waste Department Director.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the position has been in the county budget since the first of the year as part of an administrative restructuring of key county positions.
"We were really excited after we talked to her about her efforts already in (the recycling) field," McCord said.
In addition to recycling, Wells will deal with the county's remote garbage collection sites and coordinate with some of the litter details that are manned by inmates from the Floyd County Prison.
Wells said she's looking forward to the opportunity.
"Since it's a new position a lot of the details will be fleshed out along the way as I grow into the role," Wells said. "I think it will be a good change."
She'll make the transition to her new post on August 2. She said that she wanted to complete the Summer Service program that has brought a number of students into the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful program for the summer.
"She's got a good head on her shoulders and a good feel for the community already, " McCord said.