GA State Fiscal Economist Jeffrey Dorfman

State Fiscal Economist Jeffrey Dorfman painted rosy picture of Georgia's economy Wednesday afternoon at a meeting of the Rome Home Builders Association at Coosa Country Club.

 Adam Carey
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In