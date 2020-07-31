After the first two weeks of early voting for the Republican primary runoff election, 1,942 people have cast their votes at the Floyd County Administration Building.
Poll workers have been taking precautions with voters coming into the community room on the second floor. They've been offering hand sanitizer and masks to people at the door and wiping down the equipment after each use. So far, according to Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, things have been going smoothly without any equipment failures.
Weekend voting will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the administration building as well. This is the only day for weekend voting before early voting ends on Aug. 7.
While some people are opting to vote in person, 5,271 people were issued absentee ballots and almost 3,000 ballots have already been processed by the elections office. Voters can send in their ballots by mail or use one of the two ballot drop boxes at the Rome-Floyd Library at 205 Riverside Parkway or in front of the elections office at 12 E. 4th Ave.
The boxes are usually emptied every three days, but during the last week of early voting, they'll be emptied every 24 hours.
On election day, Aug. 11, elections office staff will begin tallying absentee ballots at 9 a.m. instead of waiting until after the polls close like they did on June 9.
All 23 county voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Brady believes this election will go a lot more smoothly than the June 9 primary election. Last weekend, poll workers went through a two-hour training course to address the issues of the last election.
"There's going to be another set of training for the managers and assistant managers and the primary thing we'll talk about is all the things that go into opening and running the precinct," he said.
So far, there has been an 8.14% voter turnout for the runoff election, according to Brady. For the general primary, the turnout was around 37%.
"People need to remember that the runoff is important also," he said.
With no Democratic opposition in the Floyd County Sheriff's race, the Republican primary will determine if Tom Caldwell or Dave Roberson will take the office after Sheriff Tim Burkhalter retires in December.
The runoff will also determine if Marjorie Greene or Dr. John Cowan will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. House 14th Congressional District election. All registered voters, except those who voted in the Democratic primary, are eligible to vote in the runoff.
For more information concerning the runoff election, contact Brady at bradyr@floydcountyga.org or the elections office at 706-291-5167.