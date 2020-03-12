As a safety precaution regarding COVID-19, Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady and the Elections Board both recommend people to send in absentee ballots through the mail as a precaution.
You can print out an absentee ballot on the Floyd County Board of Elections website page, under absentee voting.
People can cast absentee ballots next week up until Friday before 5 p.m. It must be sent through the U.S. Postal Service or else the elections office can't cast the ballots.
While Friday is the last day to send absentee ballots in, Brady recommends people send them in by Wednesday. The elections office will be receiving ballots through the mail until March 24 at 5 p.m.
Since early voting for the 2020 primary election started on March 2, 1,298 voters have cast their ballots at the Floyd County Administrative Building on Fourth Avenue.
However, large gatherings and events have been canceled due to caution regarding the COVID-19 virus.
According to Brady, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office sent out an announcement this past week, saying they have authorized the purchase of 9,000 cases of hand sanitizer for Georgia voting precincts. This purchase is a proactive measure being taken by the Secretary of State's office to keep voting machines and precincts sanitary.
"We have always cleaned cards in the past because of the ick factor and that's going to continue on," Brady said in a meeting with the Board of Elections.
When it comes to early voting cancellation, the decision has been left up to the local elections boards.
Law mandates that a local precinct must be open for one weekend day to allow people to cast early votes, as stated by Brady.
After discussing with board members, Brady decided to go ahead and keep the Civic Center open for early voting this weekend for anyone
"A lot of people have been waiting and it might be the only time they can get a ride," Chair Dr. Tom Rees said.
Weekend early voting will take place at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the center will be open again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Brady said they will continue with these plans unless the Secretary of State Office sends out different guidelines.