The Floyd County Elections Board is encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary, in light of the COVID-19 situation.
The board held an emergency meeting Thursday following a status update from Gov. Brian Kemp.
In-person voting is still underway, including during the previously scheduled weekend dates -- this Saturday and Sunday at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
While the law requires the Saturday opportunity, Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is leaving county-specific decisions up to the local boards. The three-member Floyd County Board voted to continue as planned.
"A lot of people have been waiting and it might be the only time they can get a ride," Chair Dr. Tom Rees said.
The Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Locations at both the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and the Civic Center will be open for early voters from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Brady said 1,298 voters have cast ballots in Floyd County since early voting started on March 2. Since then, however, numerous large gatherings and events have been canceled to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
He said Raffensperger's office has authorized the purchase of 9,000 cases of hand sanitizer that will be distributed to Georgia election offices -- and attention is paid to the voting equipment.
"We have always cleaned cards in the past because of the ick factor and that's going to continue on," Brady said in a meeting with the Board of Elections.
Those who want to vote by mail can print out an application from the Floyd County Board of Elections web page under absentee voting, sign it and email it to absentee@floydcountyga.org.
They're also available at the elections department in the County Administration Building.
The ballots may be requested through Friday, March 20, but Brady recommended getting the application in earlier. Under state law, the ballot must be mailed to the voter through the U.S. Postal Service, and returned by the close of business on Election Day.
"We make frequent post office runs to make sure we got everything that's there by 5 p.m. when the office closes," Brady said.
Brady said they will continue with these plans unless the secretary of state's office sends out different guidelines.