The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission backed both rezoning applications on their agenda, but decided to table the Unified Land Development Code amendments after long discussions about their wording.
During the Thursday meeting, commission members voiced confusion over the proposed regulations for special event venues in unincorporated parts of the county, particularly over the buffers for flag lots. Those are parcels shaped something like a flagpole, with the bulk of the land at the end of a long narrow driveway.
Associate Planner Brittany Griffin said the city has been using the special event amendment already. The change would adapt it for the county.
The amendment stipulates that lots should have at least a 50- to 60-foot buffer on all sides for any activities, such as dancing or drinking.
The planning commission members and planning department staff also discussed the proposed hobby farm regulations and allowing farm animals, specifically chickens, on properties zoned suburban-residential.
While the applicant must also meet a set of requirements to get approval for a special use permit at a suburban-residential property, many of the commission members said they worry about the lot size itself. In the ULDC, a hobby farm must be at least five acres and free-range chickens are not allowed.
Many commission members said they should be in agricultural-residential zoned areas only, but Anthony McClain contended that the size of the property should be more important than the zoning.
Commission members voted to table both amendments to be reworded and brought back at the November meeting.
Christopher Forino’s request for low-density traditional residential zoning on two adjacent parcels at 525 S. Broad St was recommended for approval by commission members.
Forino wants to build two identical single-family homes on the lots. The houses would be two stories, with two bedrooms, and under 1,000 square feet. The property is currently zoned for community commercial use, but the ordinance requires at least 30,000 square feet of space. One lot is 7,800 square feet and the other is 8,800 square feet.
The planning commission’s recommendation will go the Rome City Commission for a second public hearing and decision at its Oct. 26 meeting.
Applicant Mark Vann's request to rezone a property at 8153 Alabama Highway from community commercial to agricultural-residential was also approved by the planning commission. There used to be a small store on the site, along with the house, before zoning was instituted through the Unified Land Development Code.
Vann wishes to sell the property for his uncle and the rezoning will help with the financing. After hearing from Vann, planning commission member Charles Love made a motion approve.
The Floyd County Commission will make the final ruling following a public hearing at its Oct. 27 meeting.