A special use permit request for a wedding venue on Calhoun Road is on the agenda for the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission this week.
This will be the first request for a wedding venue after the county amended the United Land Development Code to include regulations.
Applicant Donna Peavy wishes to use her current property at 5406 Calhoun Road as a wedding venue and add additional structures to accommodate the needs for a special event, such as bathrooms. The applicant says there won't be more than 100 people allowed at the events and the Public Works Department has said that the road could handle that amount of traffic.
Staff recommends approval of the request as long as Peavy meets certain requirements, including a hook up to a septic system.
Planning commission members will also be reviewing an application to build a cell tower in Armuchee at 4753 Martha Berry Highway.
The 150-foot-tall cell tower would be overseen by applicant Verizon Wireless. Staff confirmed that the height of the tower wouldn't interfere with air traffic at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Another applicant wishes to rezone a self-storage development near the intersection of Alabama Highway and Oreburg Road from suburban residential to light industrial.
Applicant Beers Housing Inc. also wishes to expand the development towards the intersection and include two other parcels in the rezoning.
Planning staff recommends approval.
The applications and the citizen board's recommendations will go before the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and decision on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Forum River Center.
The planning commission meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday over Zoom. For the link to call in, contact Senior Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us