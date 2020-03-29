Northwest Georgia weather offered a little bit of summer in March last week as sunny days reached temperatures of nearly 90 degrees.
However, this upcoming week, the forecast is for the return of rain, clouds and nights in the low 40s.
Katie Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said last week's weather was the result of high pressure in the atmosphere and southwest winds bringing warm air across the state of Georgia from the Gulf of Mexico.
A cold front came in on Sunday, slightly cooling down the temperatures in the state. Monday will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees.
Rome will have an 80% chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with temperatures cooling down to the low 60s. That night will see more rain and a low of 43 degrees.
Wednesday, a northwest wind will be coming in, which is likely to bring in cooler and drier air to the region, according to Martin.
Localized flooding is possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Martin said they are unable to tell exactly which areas in the region will be the most affected by this. She did say that areas that are more prone to flooding are more likely to experience this.
The meteorologist said that, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Floyd County has a chance of receiving half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain.
"It doesn't sound like much, but it is a lot for a six-hour period," Martin said.
Although rain is expected, the Northwest Georgia area shouldn't receive any severe storms this week.