As a record hurricane season and the resulting bad weather for this area continues, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency is considering putting an emergency weather siren in the downtown area.
"We're trying to find a location downtown," Herrington said.
The purchase would be a surplus weather siren from Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The college put the alarm on a government surplus website and if the sale is finalized it would only cost the county about $200, Herrington said.
"Once we determine that it works, we'll look and see the best option to install it," Herrington said.
He decided on the downtown area not only for its central location, and the possibility the warning would extend to other nearby neighborhoods, but also because of the number of people who are in the area at any given time.
When severe weather and the potential for a tornado rolled through Rome last weekend, Herrington said people told him they didn't get any form of weather alert.
He's hoping this will solve some of that problem.
The county offers residents the opportunity to sign up for free CodeRED weather alerts sent to their phones, including if they're traveling through another CodeRED community where there's an alert. Go to romefloyd.com for more information on the EMA web page.