Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March organizer Alvin Jackson speaks to the group gathered before city hall on Monday. Next to him is a sign with a portion of a speech King said during his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. "We have learned to fly the air like birds and swim the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers."
Participants in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom March walk past a plaque dedicated to African American Entrepreneurs in Downtown Rome. Rome has a rich history of Black entrepreneurs centered downtown up to the Five Points community on North Broad Street.
A number of placards were present in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom March in downtown Rome, including an artist's rendition of Black leaders to calls for equal treatment under the law and equitable election reform.
Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March organizer Alvin Jackson speaks to the group gathered before city hall on Monday. Next to him is a sign with a portion of a speech King said during his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. "We have learned to fly the air like birds and swim the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers."
Participants in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom March walk past a plaque dedicated to African American Entrepreneurs in Downtown Rome. Rome has a rich history of Black entrepreneurs centered downtown up to the Five Points community on North Broad Street.
Despite a pandemic and near freezing temperatures a diverse group of locals gathered in Rome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to spread a message of unity and equality.
John Bailey
A number of placards were present in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Freedom March in downtown Rome, including an artist's rendition of Black leaders to calls for equal treatment under the law and equitable election reform.