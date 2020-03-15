While the Rome News-Tribune is continuing day to day operations, the office doors will be closed until further notice. Any concerns with newspaper deliveries, ads, coverage, subscriptions or any other business can be conducted by telephone or via email.
News tips, sports items and calendar items can be submitted to romenewstribune@rn-t.com or by phone at 706-290-5252.
Ad requests can be submitted to 706-290-5220 or advertising@rn-t.com.
Classified ads can be submitted at 706-290-5300 or classifieds@npco.com. Legal ads can be submitted at 706-290-5300 or via email at legals@npco.com.