Peaches on Broad Street is temporarily barred from serving alcohol or offering entertainment after Rome city commissioners voted to suspend their licenses following a brawl in late July.
The suspension is for four weeks. However, the establishment will have to have a new security plan in place with Rome police before the licenses are restored.
Peaches opened in late 2020 as an 18-and-older live music venue in the former Brewhouse Music & Grill location at 325 Broad St.
At the Rome City Commission caucus Monday night, Commissioner Elaina Beeman, who represents the commission on the Alcohol Control Commission, gave a description on what happened on July 29 that caused an entire shift of Rome police officers to respond and left a man seriously injured.
Around 50 people came into the bar that Friday night to celebrate a birthday. During this time, there was one security guard, not in uniform. At the bar, a man had allegedly touched a woman inappropriately and there had been some “racial slurs” used during the incident as well.
From there, a fight broke out and more people jumped in it.
“They said it was the worst fight you could ever imagine,” Beeman said.
One man had gotten “stomped on” and was severely beaten. However, the only arrest was of a man who had a gun and was waving it around and pointing it at people. When police came, Beeman said, the fighters reportedly turned on them and put the officers at risk.
According to Beeman, owner Stephanie Shaw said she had tried to turn a water hose on the fight to stop it.
The ACC recommended a 2-week suspension and, as part of the penalty, Shaw was supposed to meet with Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney regarding security at the bar. By the time of the commission meeting on Monday, that had not happened. Maj. Rodney Bailey said Shaw will be meeting with the chief this week to go over a new security plan for the future.
However, city commissioners felt that the punishment should be stricter than what the ACC proposed.
“With all the fights at school and the police department being short staffed, we’re in a difficult time in our community,” Commissioner Craig McDaniel said. “If people begin thinking it’s not safe to be on Broad Street, we need to fix that... We need to send a strong message.”
Commissioner Mark Cochran emphasized McDaniel’s statement, saying that bars need to be more responsible on Broad Street now that Rome allows open containers to be carried in the area.
Pushback came from Commissioner Bill Collins, who stated that this is the first time Shaw has been before the ACC. Shaw said she has already begun working on better security and contacted the Rome Police Department last week to have an officer at the door this past weekend.
After listening to Shaw, Beeman made a motion for the two-week suspension — but it ultimately failed to pass, with a 5-2 vote against. Collins and Beeman voted for the two weeks but the rest of the board was opposed. Commissioner Jim Bojo was not present at the meeting to vote and the mayor, Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, votes only to break a tie.
After that vote failed, McDaniel made a motion for the four-week suspension. Collins and Beeman argued against that measure.
“We have a business owner that in my opinion has done a lot of things right, who has no violations up until this incident,” Collins said. “I think about what this might hold in the future for other establishments on Broad that might run into the same kind of infraction.”
Collins left the meeting, citing other business, before the vote was taken on the second motion.
“Are we going to be consistent about this? Is this the type of message we’re sending out,” Beeman said.
However, despite that concern, she voted to approve the four-week penalty, which passed 6-0.