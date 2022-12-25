Members of the Georgia General Assembly are gearing up for what could be another busy session under the Gold Dome, which begins on Jan. 9.
In the state House, it will be the first session in over a decade with a new speaker.
On Nov. 4, David Ralston announced that he would be stepping down as speaker, a post he had held since 2010. Ralston died just 12 days later, and speaker pro tem Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton, succeeded him.
During a GOP House caucus last month, Majority Leader Jon Burns won a majority of the votes to become the next speaker when the legislature convenes.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said she was honored to second Burns’ nomination.
“We have a longstanding friendship and I look forward to serving under his leadership, as well as the opportunities ahead with the many staff changes and new members who are all anxious to serve their unique communities,” she said. “I am also grateful for Speaker Jan Jones, who will be remembered for her work and historical service as Georgia’s first female Speaker of the House.”
As far as legislative priorities for the upcoming session, Dempsey said she believes the No. 1 goal will be to keep Georgia’s economy strong.
“We must address the realities of inflation and the impact it is having on hardworking Georgians,” she said.
Dempsey also expects that illegal immigration, rising crime rates, and protecting personal freedoms will be part of this year’s legislative work.
“While I plan to work on many issues, a top priority will be to continue to address the challenges we face with access and delivery of healthcare services,” she added. “I plan to focus on measures to increase workforce, addiction recovery services, and early diagnosis and treatment for mental health and developmental disabilities, particularly ages birth to 5.”
Another issue that could come before legislators is a call from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to eliminate general election runoffs in the state.
“Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” said Raffensperger. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
The General Assembly could select from a wide range of options to address this topic to help further the goal of safe, secure and efficient elections.
“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” Raffensperger added. “It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”