A large crowd once again gathered in front of Rome City Hall to continue bringing attention to injustices against people of color.
Organizers of the We Matter: A Peaceful Protest encouraged attendees at Sunday’s rally to participate in government meetings, call local and state elected officials and push for reform in law enforcement and justice initiatives.
“We stand for equality and love. I love Rome and know we can make a big splash in the ocean and show the world what we’re about,” organizer Candice Spivey said. “It’s about being one. It’s about being a community.”
It was the third straight week the protest had been held, with Spivey saying they plan to be back in front of city hall next Sunday and welcome anyone who wishes to speak.
There was a call for young people to get more involved in elections and take their right to vote seriously. The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County were at the rally to help register people to vote.
Speakers at Sunday’s rally included members of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, candidates for this year’s Floyd County Commission races, and Rome Mayor Bill Collins.
The protests have been in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an altercation with Minneapolis police three weeks ago. Video of the incident sparked a nationwide movement that has seen protests and marches -- throughout the country and the world -- calling for an end to police brutality and racial inequality.
Collins spoke about the national call to defund the police, explaining it does not mean ending all funding for law enforcement. It means, he said, to reassess how those funds might be better utilized for other social services.
“Any change should be a change to make lives better,” Collins said. “I know that when I call the police, I want them to be there. It doesn’t matter what color you are. But you have to stand for something and work at it to make change happen.”
Capt. Kelly McLendon and Senior Deputy Brian Hardeman from the sheriff’s office’s professional development division spoke about how they constantly review their policies.
They also discussed a program referred to as an early warning system, which flags an officer if they frequently have incidents where they are combative or have conflicts with the public. They are then provided additional counseling or training.
Darnell Sapp, a student at Pepperell High School, said he has tried to provide better understanding of black history to his classmates and he came to Sunday’s rally to protest for basic human rights -- not just for people of color but for everyone.
He said peaceful protests in Rome in recent weeks have opened his eyes to what a community can do.
“I had based the whole city of Rome just on what I saw at Pepperell and that was wrong of me to do because, from what I can tell, there is a lot of support and a lot of allies to the black community. And I really love that and I thank everyone for that. It’s changed my perspective on the city,” Sapp said.
Organizers also read off a list of local people whose murders are still unsolved including half sisters Truvenia Campbell and Vanita Richardson, whose bodies were found under an East Rome Bypass bridge on May 13. Their deaths are still under investigation by the GBI.