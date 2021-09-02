In response to what city leaders feel is a recurring situation, large groups of young people roving downtown, the Rome Public Safety Committee sought suggestions from the community.
To start off the discussion, City Commissioner Bonny Askew said they intend to form a task force in order to study the issue, and potentially come up with a solution.
"We don't want to stop the people from gathering downtown," Askew said. "What we want is something positive for them to do when they are downtown."
Several people spoke at the called meeting at the City Auditorium on Thursday evening, including downtown residents and religious leaders.
"I think we have some options to find creative ways for young people to hang out," said First Methodist Church Rev. Robert Brown. He asked that with the creation of a task force, young people be involved in determining the path the city takes.
As they discussed the issue, the committee showed several Rome Police Department bodycam videos of an incident late on Saturday, Aug. 14, when large groups of youths were gathered at the Town Green and several fights broke out.
As police officers attempted to get the crowd to disperse, other youths wandered into the area in large groups.
"Seeing that video, that's how I grew up," said Ira Levy, a developer with several properties downtown. The difference, he said, is they had things to do when he was a teenager.
"What's the solution?" Looking around, he continued, "I don't see any kids in the audience. ... What do they want? What are they looking for?"
"Having 200 to 300 kids come downtown on Broad Street -- there's nothing for them to do," Levy said. "You've got to sit down and talk to them."
Lovejoy Baptist Church Pastor Carey Ingram said he went downtown to see the issue himself.
"There are too many teenagers out without adult supervision, that's what I saw," he said. He suggested movies in areas they're not generally shown, near neighborhoods, such as at Parks Hoke Park in South Rome.
Tony Hill, the owner of the Sugar Spot Barber Shop in North Rome, said he'd been the barber for about half the kids in the video. He suggested the city needs to work toward finding a way find a way to reach out to the youths.
"There's a gym in a Black neighborhood that you charge them to go to," he said. "There's nothing, nothing, nothing, for these kids to do. We have to get them something."
Hill said they used to be able to go to the Q-stick or play at the arcade at the Riverbend Mall, but there's nothing now.
He was among the numerous attendees who applauded the cool heads of the officers who responded to the incident.
"Thank you to the Rome Police Department," he said. "That could have ended up differently."
He suggested a group of community members to help watch the kids while they were downtown.
"We have to do something ASAP," he said.
No resolutions were made or action taken during the meeting.