David Perdue stopped by the Floyd County Republican Women's lunch on Tuesday to talk about his campaign to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in this year's gubernatorial election.
The former senator is running on a platform promising to eliminate the state's income tax, give parents open access to school curriculums and investigate the 2020 election, as well as the 2021 runoff that cost him his U.S. Senate seat.
"I'm running for governor, not because I don't like our current governor, but because we have a split party in our state," Perdue said.
After spending the early part of his speech criticizing Kemp for his actions following the 2020 election, Perdue's message for the Floyd County Republican Women focused on beating Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in November.
"In 2018, we didn't know what she really wants. She seemed like a sympathetic character running on the Democratic side. Now, we know what she really wants. She wants illegal immigrants to vote, she wants everybody to vote, whether they're a citizen or not," Perdue said. "She wants to defund the police and get rid of ICE and have open borders."
However, before he could go up against Abrams, he'll have to beat Kemp and three other Republican candidates in the May 24 GOP primary.
Perdue also has the support of former President Donald Trump, who is featured in the first television ad of his campaign. Before Perdue took the stage Tuesday, his campaign team played the ad as an introduction.
"Brian Kemp let us down," Trump said in the ad. "We can't let it happen again."
Trump goes on to praise Perdue in the video, stating he is "an outstanding man. He's tough. He's smart. He has my complete and total endorsement."
Kemp has previously dismissed Perdue's campaign as fueled by anger over his loss to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Besides Kemp and Perdue, other Republican candidates running for governor include former state Rep. Vernon Jones, educator Kandiss Taylor and human resources executive Catherine Davis.
Abrams remains unopposed for the Democratic candidate spot on the November ballot.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.