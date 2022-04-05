Christy Waters is the new community liaison for Open Door Children's Home, a Rome organization dedicated to housing and supporting homeless teenagers.
Services include a variety of assistance, from providing clothing to offering group and individual therapy.
One of Waters' goals is to rebrand the nonprofit's online and social media presence to reflect the age group they serve. One way she plans to do this is to remove "Children's" from the organization's name.
"We can't house anyone below the age of 12," Waters said. "We're really trying to move the vision of Open Door into the older group of youth that we serve of 12 to 18."
A big point behind the name change is to encourage people to donate age appropriate items, rather than diapers and baby clothes, she said.
Open Door Home also plans age-appropriate events for the youth they serve, such as trips to amusement and kickball games. Waters said the group is going to Six Flags to celebrate spring break.
Additionally, Waters manages the grant for the Homeless and Runaway Youth Program. Previously, the shelter was only able to house kids who came from the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. This grant allows teenagers who either ran away from home or became homeless to be housed for 21 days.
In this time span, Open Door finds them a place to live and provides other necessities they may need. The teens can either walk in themselves or they can be referred through a local partner such as a social worker or a community kitchen.
While Waters is from Gwinnett County, she attended Berry College for her undergraduate degree and "absolutely fell in love with Rome," she said.
During her college years, Waters worked with Open Door House as a tutor. She added that she's glad a position worked out at a place she had a previous love for.
For those who wish to donate, items can be dropped off at 5 Leon St. For volunteer opportunities and to give monetary donations, visit OpenDoorHome.org.