County Commissioner Allison Watters and Joel Hanner, external affairs manager for Georgia Power Co., were named to represent Floyd County on the Coosa-North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced 14 appointments to the council this week, just ahead of its first meeting in a year.
The 11 Regional Water Planning Councils in the state were established in 2008. Their decisions determine the preferred water management practices for their region’s future needs.
The Coosa-North Georgia region covers 18 counties, including nearby Chattooga, Polk, Gordon, Walker and Whitfield. Major water resources in the region include the Coosa, Conasauga, Coosawattee, Etowah and Oostanaula river basins and two aquifers.
The council had been scheduled to meet in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down the state.
Members will meet virtually on March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon on the Microsoft Teams platform. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. The meeting is public and access information is available on the council's website through waterplanning.georgia.gov.
The Coosa North Georgia Regional Water Plan was first adopted by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division in September 2011 and revised in 2017. State law calls for updates on a five-year cycle.
In addition to Watters and Hanner, new appointees to the council are Rebecca Bolden, Catoosa County; Mark Buckner, Whitfield County; Terry Goodger, White County; Robert Goff, Sr., Dade County; Kevin Jones, Murray County; Alexander Sullivan, Habersham County; and J. Scott Tidwell, Gordon County.
Kemp also reappointed Brooke Anderson, Dawson County; Donald Anderson, Jr., Habersham County; Haynes Johnson, Pickens County; Tom O'Bryant, White County; and Lamar Paris, Union County.