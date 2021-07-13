Limestone Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council is seeking input for watershed planning in the immediate Rome area.
"At some point these were healthy watersheds. Something changed over time where they lost that designation," said Stephen Bontekoe, executive director of Limestone Valley RC&D. "We want to try to find out what happened in the interim and how we might be able to mitigate those changes."
A meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Rome-Floyd County ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park.
They will be looking at the Woodward Creek, Dozier Creek and Dykes Creek watersheds along with a section of the Etowah River stretching south of the city.
Each of the four areas has been declared a priority watershed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fecal coliform has been an issue in all three watersheds for many years. Dykes Creek also has signs of impairment in its macroinvertebrates -- insects in their nymph and larval stages, snails, worms, crayfish, and clams -- that are the first to feel the effects of water pollution. In the Etowah, PCBs are showing up in fish tissues.
The watershed issues are monitored under a program called the National Water Quality Initiative, Bontekoe said.
During the public meeting, conservation planners will detail the process for addressing the problems and the potential outcomes. The meeting will also serve as a general listening session.
Information garnered from residents and stakeholders will be used to develop a proposed action plan written to federal Environmental Protection Agency standards for water protection and utilization.
Bontekoe said that by adhering to EPA Clean Water Act standards, it should be easier to get grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"Because it's the USDA, their focus is going to be on the agricultural impacts on the watershed," Bontekoe said.
The plan will highlight land use and any other activities in the surrounding communities that could be affecting the water quality or quantity.
Limestone Valley RC&D is a nonprofit serving Northwest Georgia since 1974. Years ago, it was funded through the Natural Resource Conservation Service, an agency within the USDA.
Federal budget cuts have since forced the agency to re-create itself as a private entity.