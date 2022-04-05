Christy Waters is the new community liaison for Open Door House, an organization dedicated to housing and supporting homeless teenagers.
They provide a variety of services from providing clothing to group and individual therapy. However, one of Waters' goals is to re-brand the non-profit's online and social media presence in order to reflect the age group they serve. One way she plans to do this is to remove 'Children's' out of the organization's name.
"We can't house anyone below the age of 12," Waters said. "We're really trying to move the vision of Open Door into the older group of youth that we serve of 12 to 18."
Her goal is for the name change to encourage people to donate age appropriate donations rather than diapers and baby clothes, she said.
Open Door House also plans age appropriate events for the youth they serve such as trips to amusement and kickball games, with Waters even adding the group is going to Six Flags to celebrate spring break.
Additionally, Waters manages the grant for the Homeless and Runaway Youth Program. Previously, the shelter was only able to house kids who came from the Division of Family and Children Services custody, but this grant allows teenagers, who either ran away from home or became homeless, to be housed for 21 days.
In this time span, Open Door finds the children a place to live and provides other necessities they may need. The children can either come in themselves or they can be referred through a community partner like social workers or a community kitchen.
While Waters is from Gwinnett, she attended Berry College for her undergrad. During that time she "absolutely fell in love with Rome." During her college years, Waters previously worked with Open Door House as a tutor. She added that she's glad a position worked out at a place she had a previous love for.
For those who wish to donate, items can be dropped off at 5 Leon Street. For volunteer opportunities and to give monetary donations, visit their website: opendoorhome.org.