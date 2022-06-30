A recent ruling in U.S. District Court rejected one chemical manufacturer’s bid to seek a higher court’s opinion on whether it, and other companies, could be held liable for the release of toxic chemicals into many of Northwest Georgia’s rivers.
Daikin America Inc. sought to have the Georgia Supreme Court or 11th Circuit Court of Appeals weigh questions concerning whether or not a chemical manufacturer is responsible for damages caused by the negligent disposal of its product.
The case, filed by Summerville resident Earl Parris Jr., is one of numerous similar lawsuits — including one filed by the City of Rome in 2019 against several chemical and carpet manufacturers primarily in the Dalton area.
They allege that the companies contaminated drinking water by dumping toxic chemicals into rivers, polluting water supplies.
Daikin is one of the manufactures of perfluorinated chemicals — also known as PFAS or PFOAs. They’re a group of toxic industrial chemicals that don’t break down when released into rivers. They are used for nonstick coatings on cookware as well as carpets and other items for their ability to repel oil and water.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Thrash stated that while the concept of supplier negligence in this case is a new one, the applicable law regarding that topic is not.
“It is well within this court’s competence to apply old law to new facts; indeed, it would be untenable to certify questions to a state supreme court every time an unfamiliar fact pattern emerges,” Thrash wrote in the order.
The question of liability of chemical manufacturers, and how it is eventually determined, will be important for each of the lawsuits — including Rome’s — going forward.
Several of the smaller defendants in the federal and state cases have already settled. One of the most recent was a plastics recycling company, IMACC Corp., which agreed to fund $10,000 in water quality improvements in the Conasauga and Oostanaula rivers.
That case, filed in U.S. District Court by Rome resident Jarrod Johnson, was originally filed in 2020 against over 50 companies tied to the release of chemical pollutants into the rivers.
The existence of the toxic chemicals led the Rome City Commission to approve a cumulative 9% water rate hike in late February. There will be an additional 9% rate hike for four years in a row, which will then decrease to 3% annually for a period of six years, ending in 2031.
That extra cost to customers is to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system to filter the harmful perfluorinated chemicals from Oostanaula River water.
The majority of the city’s water intakes are on the Oostanaula. Since Rome was notified of the existence of the elevated presence of the chemicals, it has switched over to draw water from the Etowah River.
The city water department is also using expensive temporary measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to address the problem. Those measures have cost over $3 million.
However, a recent Environmental Protection Agency interim advisory may put more pressure on the city’s water department to step up the timeline on the reverse osmosis filtration system. The advisory essentially defined the acceptable amount of the chemical in the water as none.
Legal action brings the possibility of mitigating some of the cost of the reverse osmosis system, but that’s not likely any time soon.
In early January, commissioners agreed to let the city attorney negotiate settlements with minor defendants, but the major claims are still working their way through the courts.
The Floyd County Superior Court case filed by the City of Rome is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in April 2023, according to the most recent scheduling order.