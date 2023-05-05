Water facility to be located on Riverside Parkway

A committee approved the location of an enhanced water filtration facility on Riverside Parkway as Rome prepares to be able to fully remove harmful chemicals from its drinking water source introduced by manufacturers upstream.

 Courtesy of the Rome Water and Sewer Department
1
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In