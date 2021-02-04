Floyd County officials have complained for years that that sewer customers in the unincorporated area the county pay twice the rate for sewer service that city customers pay.
Actually, county residents are currently paying 1.63 times what city customers pay, Consultant Bill Zieburtz said.
In what could be termed as a master class for city commissioners on water and sewer rates, Zieburtz explained why the rate differential between city and county customers can't get much lower than it already is.
He went through a detailed analysis of the costs associated with the the system. That analysis showed that charging 1.59 times the city rate only provides a 0% rate of return on its investment in the infrastructure.
"If we were a business we wouldn't stay in business very long," Commissioner Mark Cochran said.
"We're going to work on the differential, but don't expect expect below 1.59 and quit calling 1.63 double because it's not," Hackett said. "We have the ability to charge a 2 times differential and make almost a 3% rate of return but we don't act like a business because we care about the people and the customers."
The rate differential is, at least in part, the result of a decision by the county to get out of the sewer business in 1988 when the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said the county was going to have to make extremely expensive upgrades to its system.
"The agreement was 40 years ago and times change," said Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby.
Without a major upgrade to the county system, Hackett said the EPD would likely have imposed new construction moratoriums on the county.
"Wastewater is just deeply expensive," Zieburtz said. "The regulatory changes in my career are just staggering. It's just a totally different ballgame."
With a new administration taking over in Washington D.C., City Manager Sammy Rich said, even more expensive treatments requirements could put even more expensive burdens on the sewage system.
The committee also learned that Floyd County has significantly increased its wholesale purchase of water potable water from Calhoun over the last five years.
In 2020, the county purchased 115 million gallons from the city of Rome and more than 518 million gallons from the city of Calhoun.
If, after the county's contract with Calhoun expires in two years, the county were to come back and buy all their water from Rome but ask that their sewer rates be lowered -- that still couldn't happen, Rome May Craig McDaniel asked.
"Correct," Rich said.
During a discussion of the wholesale water sales to Floyd County, Hackett pointed out the county purchased more than 298 million gallons above the minimum of 600,000 gallons per day stipulated in the contract with Calhoun.
Add insult to injury, the county was paying Calhoun a nickel more per thousand gallons than they pay the city of Rome, Rich said.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the county was willing to pay more for water from the city "if they will give us some relief on sewer."
The county was paying more for city water prior to entering into the contract with Calhoun about five years ago, McCord said.
Commissioner Jim Bojo asked about the new SPLOST-funded water lines up into the Floyd Springs and Everett Springs community.
"The citizens of Floyd County paid for that through the SPLOST and it's running Calhoun water?" asked Commissioner Jim Bojo.
"That's correct," said John Boyd, assistant director of the water and sewer division. "That project was built with Floyd County SPLOST funds but that project is being supplied by purchased water from the city of Calhoun."
The county does want to buy more water from the city, McCord said, and just spent close to $300,000 for a new Bells Ferry Road pump station to pump water from the city system up into the Shannon area.
When work started on that Bells Ferry pump station in the fourth quarter of 2020, McCord said, county use of city water dropped off pretty dramatically.
The study indicated the rate for the county's purchase of water to help the city lower the sewer differential would be $11.76 per thousand gallons based on current average water purchases, Zieburtz said.
The city currently charges the county $1.46 per thousand gallons.
The county manager said his staff has been seeking the kind of rate study and information that was presented to the city water and sewer committee for four years.
"We're going to work through this," McCord said. "All we want is what is fair."