Rome and Floyd County received a heavy amount of precipitation last month, causing flash flooding and road closures.
According to the National Weather Service, Rome received 11.33 inches of rain in February, the largest amount of rain during that month in the last 20 years.
The flooding also led to four major sewer spills, mostly around Silver Creek.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division classifies 10,000 gallons or more as a “major spillage,” which all four greatly surpassed.
In Silver Creek, 65,000 gallons of sewage spilled out near Kingfisher Trail on Feb. 21.
On Feb. 11, 273,700 gallons spilled into an Oostanaula River tributary near Crescent Avenue in Silver Creek. Over a week later, 455,600 gallons spilled in the same area.
On Callier Springs Road, 82,800 gallons spilled into an Etowah River tributary on Feb. 13.
Rome Water and Sewer Director Mike Hackett said the spills were caused by the rising water levels in the sanitary sewer system. Once the river water levels reach flood stage, stormwater and flood waters can infiltrate the sewer system and spill out of the manhole covers.
Hackett said the sewage can drain into different waterways, such as creeks and tributaries, affecting the oxygen and pH levels in the water.
According to Hackett and Assistant Director John Boyd, initial reports indicate there was a very low impact. Water from the affected streams was tested at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Blacks Buff Road.
“If there is a stream that seems infected, we’ll pump water out of that stream and into the sewer,” Hackett said.
The directors said they are currently monitoring the rainy weather and believe it won’t be nearly as bad as February’s precipitation, leaving sewers relatively unaffected.
Back in February, the Oostanaula’s water levels rose to 28 feet, which is three feet over the 25-foot flood stage. The NWS forecast is that the river’s water levels will only rise to 19.3 feet over the next week.