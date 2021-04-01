City commissioners and staff discussed ways to fund a program to help developers with water and sewer infrastructure for new residential development during a Water and Sewer committee meeting Thursday.
Water and Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett said he was examining the possibility of a small fee connected to every water bill for a certain period of time to create a special account to assist developers with.
The main consensus from the discussion however seemed to be that whatever method evolves, that it have little or no impact on existing ratepayers.
"I don't think charging ratepayers would be very popular," Rich said.
"Anything that we do that would divert special money in a manner that is not normal or consistent with the way we've always done business, we would prefer it to be something isolated and (easily) understood," Hackett said.
Commissioner Wendy Davis argued for use of as much as $200,000 budgeted for tap fees this year, claiming that the revenue for tap fees had exceeded budgeted projections for that line item each of the past five years.
"The way I'm looking at this...we have a very large savings account (cash reserves) right now," Davis said.
The city could waive tap fees for new homes within a certain, but not yet determined, price range and not hurt the bottom line budget, she said. In response, Hackett said the cash reserves are there to help meet increasing regulatory guidelines and provide a cushion in the event of an emergency.
A second suggestion concerning COVID-19 relief funds could work though.
Suggesting some of the money that the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used to replace funds pulled from the tap connection line item in the budget, Davis said. Hackett agreed.
"If there is any possible silver lining to COVID maybe that is one of them for Rome," Hackett said. "It is a good way to test this, that allows us to do this one time and later on in the future if it doesn't work as well as we want we can say, look we did that because we have COVID relief money."