Calls for the resignation of State Rep. Trey Kelley and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome have so far gone unanswered by both men.
Several state lawmakers and a citizen watchdog group are pushing for them to step down following reports of their involvement in the Sept. 11, 2019, hit and run death last September of Eric Keais.
Keais was struck by a car reportedly driven by Ralph “Ryan” Dover III as he was riding his bicycle on North Main Street in front of the Dollar General Market in Cedartown.
The coroner’s report listed Keais’ cause of death as a homicide. Georgia State Patrol handed over their findings to District Attorney Jack Browning, who has said he plans to present the case to a grand jury.
Reports stated that Kelley received a call from Dover minutes after he was alleged to have struck Keais. Kelley said he wen to the scene to determine what happened and called Newsome for assistance. Newsome then called an officer on the phone to check the area instead of requesting help over the radio or via 911.
Keais was discovered more than an hour after he was hit, and later died at Floyd Polk Medical Center from the injuries he sustained from the impact with Dover’s vehicle.
Several state lawmakers, including Sen. Jen Jordan and activists from both sides of the aisle are calling for Kelley’s resignation.
Among those is Georgia Ethics Watchdogs’ letters sent to Kelley, Newsome and to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The letters are asking for a federal investigation into a “potential cover up” of a crime. The nonpartisan group seeks an investigation specifically into the aftermath of the wreck.
William Perry, Georgia Ethics Watchdog founder, said in a press release that his organization only seeks to uncover truth of what happened.
“I believe an investigation by the US Attorney would exonerate the innocent and hold accountable the guilty,” Perry said in the statement.
Neither Kelley nor Newsome responded to requests for comment.