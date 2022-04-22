A legal hearing concerning a challenge to the candidacy of 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene began in earnest on Friday.
The challenge, filed with the Georgia secretary of state’s office by the nonprofit Free Speech for People, contends that Greene should be constitutionally disqualified from holding public office.
The hearing itself began just after 9 a.m. before Administrative Law Judge Charles R. Beaudrot.
The accusation alleges she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol which, the group contends, should constitutionally bar her from office.
Greene took the stand just before noon and primarily denied knowledge or recollection of a number of statements, or actions, made by her on social media regarding events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In a line of questioning regarding threatening statements directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to whether or not she'd met with several people accused of planning an illegal storming of the Capitol -- she replied "I don't know" or "I don't recall" repeatedly.
At several points during the morning session of the hearing, Greene and Andrew Celli, a Free Speech for People attorney, began talking over one another.
Beaudrot stopped the hearing, admonishing both parties.
"This is not theatre. This is not an argument before the Supreme Court, this is an evidentiary hearing," Judge Beaudrot said.
Answering questions regarding Jan. 6 as well as other incendiary social media posts -- including several on her now banned personal Twitter page -- Greene claimed she has never promoted violence.
“I never mean anything for violence. None of my words, never ever, mean anything for violence," Greene claimed.
Celli continued asking if anyone had mentioned using violence at the protest or talking to anyone about the potential for violence on Jan. 6.
Greene continued to say, under oath, that she didn't remember.
"So you're not denying it, you're just saying you don't recall," he said
Greene said "I don't recall."
Prior to Greene taking the stand, her attorney James Bopp framed the challenge to her candidacy as a publicity stunt.
During the morning session, Judge Beaudrot expressed open skepticism regarding the legal argument behind the challenge.
Regardless of Beaudrot's decision on the hearing, Greene became the first member of Congress to publicly testify under oath about the events leading up to a group of pro-Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
Celli, reading statements attributed to Greene, by Atlanta-based CNN asked if those statements were correct. Greene, saying she couldn't recall, said the news organization had misattributed or misquoted her on numerous occasions.
She then fired back at the attorney "you sound like you have as many conspiracy theories as QAnon at this point."
"You believe in QAnon right," Celli asked Greene.
"I, no, I did not say I believe in QAnon," she said. The judge then stopped that line of questioning under objection.
Once the judge makes a decision, it will be forwarded to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to make the final decision of whether or not Greene’s name should be removed from the ballot. Any decision can, and likely will, be appealed.