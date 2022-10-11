A rezoning request for property at the intersection of Division Street and John Davenport Drive was put onto first reading during Monday’s Rome City Commission meeting.
The applicant is seeking a change in zoning from duplex residential to community commercial for a washateria.
The particular request was a little unusual as staff initially recommended denial because there were no project plans submitted. However, during last Thursday’s planning commission, details for the laundromat were presented by the applicant and the planning commission voted 9-0 to recommend approval.
According to Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell, community commercial zoning would not be out of place in that area.
“While it’s currently zoned for a duplex, residential may not be the ideal use there at that busy intersection,” he said.
The city commission will hold a public hearing and vote on the application during their next meeting.
Also on Monday, commissioners approved a utility agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for work associated with the resurfacing on Shorter Avenue and Alabama Highway that is expected to start next year.
The city will reimburse GDOT for work to raise the levels of around 150 manholes from Floyd Medical Center to the city limits, to the tune of $502,000.
Commissioners also approved the extension of fiber optic internet to a number of city-owned facilities.
Comcast will pay for the connection costs with the city being responsible for the monthly subscriptions — which will be paid with $300,000 of untapped American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The deal will see the connection of remote city sites that do not currently have fiber to city hall. Those sites include East View Cemetery, Walker Mountain Landfill, Coosa Wastewater Treatment Plant, Etowah Pump Station, the police training center, Midtown Transit Station and seven fire stations.