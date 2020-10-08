A West Rome business owner remained in jail Thursday morning, accused of receiving thousands of dollars worth of music stolen equipment.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr., 40, retained a variety of music equipment including Gibson Les Paul and Fender Telecaster guitars, Peavy and B-52 amplifiers and other microphones, chords and cables.
The equipment was located by Floyd County police inside Renfro's business, the West Rome Trading Company, 2523 Shorter Ave., and had a total combined value of over $14,000.
Renfroe was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property as part of what the FCPD says is an ongoing, multi-county investigation.
Renfroe also faces theft by taking, second degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass charges in Carroll County.
"It would be premature for any investigator to talk about the case at the point," said Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher, who said the FCPD were involved in the case in a recovery of property role.
According to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Monday, the office was notified by a two local businesses that several catalytic converters were cut from the underside of the vehicles at two different locations.
Carroll County investigators responded to the scene and reviewed video footage and observed two white males wearing gloves and partial face coverings removing the catalytic converters and exiting in the scenes driving a silver Honda Odyssey van.
Investigators were able to review the tag displayed and determine the vehicle was registered to Renfroe. Further investigation revealed Renfroe’s physical description matched a male suspect and that he owned a business in Rome.
Undercover investigators then traveled to Rome to Renfroe’s business.
They observed a Honda Odyssey van matching the description of the suspect's vehicle at the business as well as gloves and face coverings in the windshield. They also found a bucket with pieces of catalytic converters inside. Police obtained a search warrant of the property, contents, vehicles and electronic devices with the assistance of the GBI, FCPD, and Rome Police Department.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Renfroe had been in contact with another man, Adam Dempsey, during the time of the thefts. Dempsey admitted he and Renfroe were business partners and they had worked together to cut off the catalytic converters, police said.
Dempsey said they would choose businesses within a 100 mile radius of Rome and were responsible for thefts from Fort Payne, Alabama as well as Gilmer County and Carroll County.