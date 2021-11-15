President Joe Biden has nominated Ryan Buchanan to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, a move that has drawn the praise of the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators.
Buchanan has served as assistant U.S. attorney for the district since 2013.
“Ryan Buchanan’s extensive experience as a federal prosecutor makes him a stellar nominee for this important post,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said. “He has dealt with everything from organized crime to foreign terrorist organizations over the course of his accomplished career, and few people in our state can match the scope of his legal expertise in securing justice and keeping Americans safe.”
“I am pleased that President Biden has accepted my and Sen. Warnock’s recommendation for this key federal law enforcement position,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said. “I expect and am confident that Mr. Buchanan will perform his duties with impartiality and professionalism, guided by commitments to truth, integrity, and justice.”
Buchanan has served as deputy chief of the Violent Crime and National Security Section since 2018 and as national security and anti-terrorism advisory council coordinator since 2017.
He previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2010 to 2013.
From 2006 to 2010, Buchanan was an associate at the law firm McGuireWoods LLP, in Charlotte and Atlanta, where he focused on labor and employment litigation.
Buchanan succeeds Byung J. “BJay” Pak, a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives who served as U.S. attorney during the Trump administration. Pak resigned last January after being pressured to back then-President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.
The position has been held on an interim basis by Kurt Erskine, a veteran prosecutor who served as acting U.S. attorney while the Biden administration vetted potential nominees.
