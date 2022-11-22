Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock stating, "If you stand up with me for the next two weeks, I'll stand up with you for the next six years," during a speech at the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday morning. Early voting for the runoff election starts Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1-5 p.m.
Signs supporting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock dot the road in front of the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday morning. Warnock is facing Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election after neither candidate received 50% of the vote.
Adam Carey
Rev. H. Bernard Young Sr. of the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church leads Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's supporters in prayer Tuesday morning.
Charles Graves, former executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia introducing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock at the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday morning.
Sen. Rapahel Warnock gave a fiery stump speech in Rome at the Thankful Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday morning. Warnock, a Democrat, blasted his opponent, the Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as a "pathological liar."
"Walker is showing us who he is by constantly claiming to be somebody he's not," Warnock said.
Warnock highlighted many instances where Walker has made statements claiming to be a police officer, an FBI agent, a business mogul with 800 employees and finally a graduate of the University of Georgia. None of those statements are true.
Warnock also spoke about healthcare, highlighting provisions to lower prescription drug costs for people with Medicare and reduce drug spending in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, including capping insulin costs to $35 a month.
"Maybe Walker has a prescription plan for vampires and werewolves, because it's obvious he doesn't have one for the people of Georgia," he said in the speech.
Warner and Warnock are in a runoff election after neither candidate received over 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 8. Warnock was ahead by 37,000 votes in that election.
Warnock was elected last year, also in a runoff, against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler was appointed by republican Governor Brian Kemp in 2019 to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson who retired for health reasons.
Warnock was introduced by Charles Graves, former executive director of Georgia's Democratic Party. Graves recalled fondly his extensive time in Washington D.C., during a time where congeniality among politicians was the norm.
"We need to bring our country back together," said Graves. "Warnock can work across the aisle and bring civility back."
Early voting will begin at two polling locations on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1-5 p.m. and continue the following week from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The two early polling locations are the Floyd County elections office on East 12th Street and the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes. All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, Election Day.