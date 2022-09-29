Raphael Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2021. 

 BILL CLARK/POOL/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In