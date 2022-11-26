Speed enforcement cameras will soon be operational at a third location in Rome and Floyd County, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Main Elementary.
The Rome Police Department will start a 30-day warning period on Monday. During the warning period, the city will be mailing notices to drivers instead of citations. Signs alerting drivers to the stepped up enforcement have already been installed. Police will start writing citations for violations beginning on Jan. 5, 2023.
The enforcement effort will target speeders going more than 10 mph over the posted limit. The cameras will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school, only on school days. A sworn officer reviews and approves each violation before a ticket is issued. Citations issued are civil infractions and do not count as points against a driver’s record.
The Rome City school system has been using RedSpeed cameras since August of 2021 along Veterans Memorial Highway at the Rome Middle and Rome High school campus. During the first 20 days of enforcement, nearly 700 tickets were issued. The Rome Board of Education approved the cameras at Main back in May of this year.
The program was instituted after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade in which Georgia became one of the 5 deadliest states for pedestrians, with the seventh highest fatality rate.
The city authorized a traffic study and found 750 drivers exceeding the posted limit by more than 10 mph during a single school day. More than 350 of those drivers exceeded 45 mph during the low-speed flasher times, when students are coming and going from school.
In October of this year, the first speed enforcement camera was installed for a Floyd County school. It’s in the Armuchee Primary School zone on U.S. 27 North.
Automated enforcement is endorsed as a safety tool by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Safety Council.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett hopes the cameras will reverse dangerous safety trends and encourage drivers to slow down.
“We have high hopes that automated enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down and obey the law,” Burnett said. “Traffic fatalities are the number one cause of death for children aged 5-14 and for young adults aged 15-29. Very minimal reductions in speed make the roads a lot safer, especially for children.”
Numerous publications have documented how slower speeds can save lives. One definitive study linked by the AAA Foundation found that children and young adults have less than a 10% risk of serious injury or death in an accident at 15 mph, but that the risks climbed substantially with each 5 mph increment.