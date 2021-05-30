On Tuesday, Walker Mountain Landfill will be instituting their new fees and no longer accepting bagged household garbage.
The changes are aimed at easing the flow of traffic.
Due to a lack of cell service, the landfill isn’t able to accept credit and debit cards, and making change for the cash transactions is often problematic. To address this, the fees will be rounded to the nearest dollar.
For example, the fee for up to 100 pounds of trash will be rounded to $5. Garbage and industrial waste weighing between 1,001 and 2,000 pounds will be rounded to $35 a ton.
The host rate, which is what the the landfill charges city and county trucks bringing in waste, will be shifted to $32 per ton.
The biggest change is that, with the closing of the construction and demolition section of the landfill, haulers bringing loads from construction sites will not pay the standard tipping fee. They will pay a $10 per ton increased fee.
Also, the Floyd County Commissioners passed a resolution last week to no longer accept household garbage at the main site on Walker Mountain Road.
The commissioners came to the consensus after talking about how easily the line gets backed up at the landfill, and related traffic issues. Many people don’t properly secure their loads, causing a lot of litter to end up along the road.
Residents can still drop their bagged household garbage off at remote sites:
♦ Berryhill Site — Located on Berryhill Road, off Huffaker Road in the western portion of Floyd County.
♦ Cave Spring Site — Located on Kings Bridge Road, southeast of Cave Spring.
♦ Midway Park Site — Located on Midway Park Road, which is off Wax Road in southeast Floyd County.
♦ Potts Road Site — Located on Potts Road in northeast Floyd County.
♦ Shannon Remote Site — Located on Burlington Drive in northeast Floyd County in the Shannon community.
♦ Hatfield Site — Located on Jones Mill Road in northern Floyd County.
You can find the hours for the remote sites on the RomeFloyd.com website under the For Residents menu under “Floyd Solid Waste.”