The Walker Mountain Landfill's new landfill disposal charges, which rounds the price to the nearest dollar, will go into effect on June 1.
As an example, the current fee for garbage and industrial waste between 0 pounds to 100 pounds is $5. A fee that would currently cost $4.50 or $5.10 would be rounded to $5.
The idea behind the fee structure change is to minimize the need for making change, a press release stated, shortening the transaction time and the amount of time customers wait in line.
The construction and demolition area of the landfill has permanently closed. All loads, whether a garbage load, C&D load or mixture of both will dispose into the newly built garbage area C and everyone will pay the same garbage disposal rates.
Residents are encouraged to use remote sites for bagged household garbage and recyclables to help cut down on traffic and wait time at the landfill. There are six remote trash collection sites around Floyd County.
Sites are located at Berryhill Road, Kings Bridge Road in Cave Spring, Midway Park Road, Potts Road, Burlington Drive, and Jones Mill Road. Each remote site has an attendant on duty. For maps and operating hours, visit: https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/floyd-county-solid-waste
Items not accepted at the landfill and remote sites for disposal are hazardous waste, asbestos, tires on rim, liquid waste, mixed garbage with yard trimmings, batteries, appliances containing freon and waste from outside Floyd County. The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center hosts Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Days every other month. The next event will be held on May 15. Appointments can be made starting May 3 by calling 706-291-5266. Details are available at: https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/recycling.
Local ordinances require that individuals secure their loads to prevent litter. All loads must be covered with a tarp or secured; fines for unsecured loads range from $300 up to $6,300.
The Walker Mountain Landfill is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.; closed on Sundays. The landfill is located at 433 Walker Mountain Road SW. For any questions on the new pricing structure or other landfill questions, contact Trina Dean at (706) 291-4512