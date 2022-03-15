Rome-Floyd County firefighters battled a blaze for nearly five hours Monday night at 515 W. 11th St. While they managed to keep the fire contained to the property, the home was totally destroyed. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Rome-Floyd County fire investigators sifted through the blackened and water-soaked rubble of a house on West 11th Street on Tuesday, trying to determine what caused it to burn to the ground.
Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said the cause was still undetermined.
“The structure is very unstable,” she said. “There’s holes in the floor, which makes it dangerous, so it’s one step at a time.”
Firefighters got the call to 515 W. 11th St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Owners Tim Odum and Wayne Knight escaped unharmed but lost everything in the blaze. They’re being assisted by the Northwest Georgia Red Cross chapter.
Despite the heavy foliage in the wooded yard, firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.
“That’s what we train for,” Chewning said.
At least six fire trucks were on the scene and the battle to douse the fire lasted nearly five hours, but no injuries were reported.
This was the second fire of the evening for the department, which had been called to a home at 81 Herring Road in Armuchee just after 5 p.m.
Chewning said the occupants sustained minor injuries but did not go to the hospital. The Red Cross is also assisting them.
The cause of that fire remained undetermined Tuesday but Chewning said investigators have narrowed it down to a space heater or electrical issue.